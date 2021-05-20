Green River district reports new COVID death in Henderson

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death.
Of the new cases, ten were in Daviess County, six in Henderson County, three in Ohio County, four in Union County, and three in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related death was a resident of Henderson County.
There have been a total of 22,161 reported COVID-19 cases in the district and 397 deaths.
Since we last reported last week, there have been 32 new cases in Hopkins County.
Vaccines are available for ages 12 and up.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,568 cases, 182 deaths, 36.86% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,961 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,371 cases, 146 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,532 cases, 56 deaths, 27% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,737 cases, 79 deaths, 29.89% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,270 cases, 20 deaths, 28.34% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 871 cases, 28 deaths, 33.69% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,327 cases, 15 deaths, 23.91% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 856 cases, 16 deaths, 40.47% vaccinated
