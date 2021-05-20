Friday After 5 event kicking off summer season in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The summer season officially kicks off in Owensboro on Friday.
This week is slated to bring the return of Friday After 5.
The downtown event is coming back after one-year hiatus, and organizers are pulling out all the stops.
Event organizers have entertainment lined up for the entire weekend, including the Baha Men, who are set to perform for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is scheduled to happen Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Similar to every event at Friday After 5, attendance is free to the public.
14 News will have live coverage beginning on Sunrise, and will continue onto the evening shows.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.