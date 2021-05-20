Evansville murder trial enters day 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another murder trial is well underway in Vanderburgh County.
Court records show Thursday marks the fourth day of Justin Brewer’s murder trial.
In January 2020, he pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the same case.
He was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
Brewer and his wife, Amber, were both arrested for the January 2019 shooting death of Delvin Mitchell on Frisse Avenue.
Amber also pleaded guilty to her federal charges. Her local trial is scheduled for June 14.
Authorities say an FBI dive team found the murder weapon in the summer of 2019 in Pigeon Creek near Diamond Avenue.
