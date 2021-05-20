5 arrested in Hopkins Co. drug bust

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Hopkins County say they arrested five people in connection to an investigation that’s been going on since November 2020.
Officials say they had tips that a father and son were dealing meth out of a home in the 12000 block of Nortonville Road in Dawson Springs.
They say they got a search warrant and found more than a quarter of a pound of meth, prescription pills, several guns, and paraphernalia used in drug trafficking.
Charles Parker, Jeffery Parker, William Lively, Lorena Halbur, and Shelby Cunningham were all arrested.
Both Parkers and Cunningham face meth charges. Charles Parker, Lively, and Halbur face gun charges.
Cunningham has been released. The jail website shows Jeffery Parker has a $20,000 cash bond.
Here is a gallery of everyone who was arrested:
