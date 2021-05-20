Arazu on Main now under new ownership in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Arazu on Main in downtown Evansville has new owners and they plan to turn it into a steakhouse.
The new owner, Fernando Tudela, who also owns COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket, says he wants to help bring more people to the downtown area with a new place for steak and seafood.
Tudela says he was instantly sold on the beauty of the building and plans to keep most of it exactly how it is.
Ben Nejad, the previous co-owner with his wife, Penny, says they have loved their time on Main Street, but feel good about the change.
“If you’re not really able to give it 100%, you need to move back and let somebody else who is better at what they want to do,” Nejad said. “We always thought Evansville needed a good steakhouse.”
“Initially the concept, or the idea of what we’re trying to do, is to get downtown to be a destination where people want to come,” Tudela said. “So now we have COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket, we have (The Collective) on the second floor, and nothing would be better than to have this incredible, beautiful restaurant.”
Nejad says they will continue to operate their Newburgh location.
