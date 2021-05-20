Acropolis Restaurant & Catering relocating to downtown Evansvillle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time restaurant on the city’s eastside is making the move to downtown Evansville.
In a Facebook post Thursday, the owner of Acropolis says Saturday will be their last day at the location on Green River Road.
Acropolis will be moving into the recently opened Riverwalk Restaurant on Walnut Street. The owner is expanding the Riverwalk menu to include more Acropolis favorites.
The catering portion of the business, along with Acropolis Express, will move to VENUE 812. This is the old Western Ribeye and Ribs location on North Boeke Road.
