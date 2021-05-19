Webster Co. woman arrested on drug and abuse charges pleads not guilty

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County woman arrested on drug and criminal abuse charges has pleaded not guilty.
Police say they went to 27-year old Felicia Terrell’s home to serve a drug warrant. That’s where they say they found a young child in filthy conditions.
Providence Police Chief Todd Jones told us it was the most deplorable thing he’s ever seen in his 33 years in law enforcement.
Terrell is being held on a $10,000 full cash bond. Her next court date is set for next week.
