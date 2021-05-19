Gov. Beshear announces $1M federal grant to combat human trafficking

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a $1 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that will help the state address key findings of the University of Louisville Human Trafficking Research Initiative’s Project PIVOT: Prevention and Intervention for Victims of Trafficking.
It’s a two-year research project.
Officials say when Gov. Beshear served as Attorney General, his office collaborated with Project PIVOT on the research. Now, the governor’s administration is working to carry out the project’s recommendations, which include the Department for Community Based Services creating an advisory council, launching a human trafficking and child labor screening tool to identify high-risk children, and hiring a full-time child protection specialist.
“I have always made seeking justice for victims and fighting human trafficking part of my core mission,” the Governor said. “The resources made possible through this grant will allow my administration to address research findings that will help us to better fight this scourge of human trafficking and save lives. I would like to thank Dr. Middleton and her team for their hard work in this crucial area.”
