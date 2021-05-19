Scattered A.M. Showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning clouds with spotty showers this morning. Skies becoming partly sunny this afternoon and warmer as high temps stretch to 80-degrees.
Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Friday, mostly sunny and continued warm as high temps remain in the mid to upper 80s.
A drier and hotter weather pattern will persist through the weekend. Saturday and Sunny, mostly sunny and hotter as high temps ascend into the upper 80s to 90-degrees.
