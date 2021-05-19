Scattered A.M. Showers

5/19 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas | May 19, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:56 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning clouds with spotty showers this morning. Skies becoming partly sunny this afternoon and warmer as high temps stretch to 80-degrees.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Friday, mostly sunny and continued warm as high temps remain in the mid to upper 80s.

A drier and hotter weather pattern will persist through the weekend. Saturday and Sunny, mostly sunny and hotter as high temps ascend into the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

