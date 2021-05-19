OPD: Crime statistics declined in 2020 compared to past years

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police say crime statistics for 2020 were lower than 2019 and years before.
Officer Andrew Boggess tells us most categories, like assault and robbery, trended down in 2020′s data.
According to the report, there were 93 reported aggravated assaults and 49 reported robberies in adults.
For juveniles, the report shows 19 reported aggravated assaults and two robberies.
Boggess says the community can play a part in continuing to lower these numbers by “preventing the preventable,” like keeping your car and home locked when you’re not around.
“We see lots and lots of vehicle thefts where the majority of those have been left unlocked, or your valuables are left in plain sight,” explained Boggess. “That’s something someone can do a very easy step of locking your doors to prevent a lot of those crimes.”
Boggess says if someone breaks into your car, you should report it even if nothing of value was taken.
He says police can’t solve crimes they don’t know about.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.