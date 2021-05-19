Member of Baha Men speaks with 14 News ahead of Friday After 5

OWENSBORO, Ky Ind. (WFIE) - The riverfront party returns to Owensboro in just a few days.
Friday After 5 organizers are pulling out all the stops to make the 25th year one you won’t want to miss.
One of the big headliners this weekend are the Baha Men.
They are known for songs like “Who Let the Dogs Out” and “Move It Like This.”
Member Dyson Knight joined us on Sunrise to talk about the event.
He says this will be the group’s first performance since the pandemic.
