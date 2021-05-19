Loogootee man claims estimated $788,500 CA$H 5 jackpot

Loogootee man claims estimated $788,500 CA$H 5 jackpot
Loogootee man claims estimated $788,500 CA$H 5 jackpot (Source: Hoosier Lottery)
By Makayla Neukam | May 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 5:05 PM

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Loogootee man hit the jackpot in the CA$H 5 drawing on May 6.

Dwight Crane, 61, a local postman from Loogootee, claimed the estimated $788,500 CA$H 5 jackpot on May 7.

After his 84-mile postal route, Dwight was exhausted.

“I had such a long day and if it weren’t for the CA$H 5 jackpot being so high, I don’t know if I would have gone in and bought a ticket,” he recalled.

We are told Dwight plans to use the winnings to fix up his 125-year-old farmhouse.

