Loogootee man claims estimated $788,500 CA$H 5 jackpot

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Loogootee man hit the jackpot in the CA$H 5 drawing on May 6.
Dwight Crane, 61, a local postman from Loogootee, claimed the estimated $788,500 CA$H 5 jackpot on May 7.
After his 84-mile postal route, Dwight was exhausted.
“I had such a long day and if it weren’t for the CA$H 5 jackpot being so high, I don’t know if I would have gone in and bought a ticket,” he recalled.
We are told Dwight plans to use the winnings to fix up his 125-year-old farmhouse.
