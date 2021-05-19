Liggett in first court appearance since Diamond Avenue fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused to setting fire to an Evansville flea market Friday night made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
25-year-old Christopher Liggett is facing an arson charge in the fire that happened on Diamond Avenue.
Wednesday was just the initial court hearing for Liggett, who showed up emotionless as a handful of vendors from the Diamond Flea Market sat in.
Last week, after an extensive search, Liggett was taken into police headquarters for questioning, where police say he confessed to starting the fire.
Liggett posted $1,000 bail and has been out of jail since.
The vendors who showed up on Wednesday say themselves and plenty of others are filing separate criminal charges against Liggett.
The building owner, Barbara Staub, says they have to be patient if they want justice.
“We didn’t really expect any progress on the case but we’re hopeful that it will all come out in the end for the best,” Staub said. “And just hang tough — that’s about the best we can do.”
The judge ordered Liggett back in court on June 2 at 1 p.m. Some of those affected say they will be monitoring the case every step of the way.
Over at the Diamond Flea Market, the building owner says some of the vendors will actually be working normal business hours on Saturday and Sunday, trying to sell some of the stuff that they did end up salvaging from the fire.
