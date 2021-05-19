Ind. reports 12 new COVID deaths; 14 new cases in Gibson Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 819 new coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths.
None of the new deaths were in our area.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 737,282 confirmed cases and 13,101 deaths.
According to the state map, there are 11 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, 14 new cases in Gibson County, two new case in Spencer County, and one new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,387 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,171 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,805 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,846 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,721 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,391 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,331 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,358 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.