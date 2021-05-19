Illinois reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in Wayne Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 1,633 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths.
The state has now had a total of 1,370,342 confirmed cases and 22,494 deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are eight new cases in Wayne County and one in Edwards County.
The state website also shows one reported COVID-19 case was removed from White County.
With infection rates continuing to fall in Marion and Jefferson counties and the number of COVID-19 patients decreasing, the SSM Health Medical Group is changing the location of its COVID testing.
Health officials say the COVID testing tent in Mt. Vernon will be taken down Sunday.
SSM Health Medical Group will continue to provide COVID-19 testing inside its express clinic at 602 S. 42nd Street in Mt. Vernon.
Patients can receive a COVID swab Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To receive a COVID test, health officials say you must provide a doctor’s order or complete a virtual visit.
10.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,791 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,697 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,346 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 571 cases, 12 deaths
