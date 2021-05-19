Ford Center concerts could bring big economic boost to downtown businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the news that big names like Lady A and Blake Shelton are coming to the Ford Center this year, many businesses downtown are sure to feel a big boost.
“It brings a lot of life to us,” Kevin Zirkelbach, owner of Backstage Bar and Grill said. “It gives us the shot in the arm that we needed, that we haven’t had for about 14 months.”
Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District officials said these concerts are important for local businesses because it brings consumers directly into their doors.
“They want to get something to eat first, they want to get a drink after to talk about the show or the game,” Josh Armstrong, president of the Economic Improvement District said. “It’s what makes a downtown a downtown, having that experience.”
Ford Center officials told 14 News on Wednesday it wasn’t until the last month that artists started confirming they’d be coming.
Venue officials said more announcements will be made in the near future.
