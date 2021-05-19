Feed Evansville helping fight food insecurity with Salvation Army

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Feed Evansville begins to wrap up its food giveaway at Hartke Pool on Wednesday, the Salvation Army is stepping in to help those facing food insecurity.
At the end of June, Feed Evansville will transition to neighborhood food giveaways. The Salvation Army is reminding people that its volunteers are providing groceries once a month.
“A can counts as one, or a whole bottle of juice or a box of cereal counts as one — that just depends what we have on hand, but they get many bags of groceries that not counting all the frozen meats and dairy items that we have on hand month to month,” Volunteer and Food Programs Coordinator Alex Rahman said.
The Salvation Army says the amount of food you will receive is based on the size of your family.
