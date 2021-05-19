Feds now handling case against former funeral counselor charged with fraud

Feds now handling case against former funeral counselor charged with fraud
Caroline Rich (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | May 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 12:14 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County’s case against Caroline Rich is now closed and handed to federal authorities.

Documents filed in U.S. District court show, as part of a plea agreement, Rich pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

The charge has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, although the court is not recommending the maximum or the fine.

Rich was accused of taking money from at least four families during her time as a family services counselor at Alexander Funeral Homes.

The documents show a total of ten victims.

They show the agreement does not protect her from prosecution if more offenses are discovered in the future.

The court has ordered Rich pay a restitution of $36,510.

We’ll let you know when she’ll be sentenced.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.