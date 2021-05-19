Feds now handling case against former funeral counselor charged with fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County’s case against Caroline Rich is now closed and handed to federal authorities.
Documents filed in U.S. District court show, as part of a plea agreement, Rich pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
The charge has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, although the court is not recommending the maximum or the fine.
Rich was accused of taking money from at least four families during her time as a family services counselor at Alexander Funeral Homes.
The documents show a total of ten victims.
They show the agreement does not protect her from prosecution if more offenses are discovered in the future.
The court has ordered Rich pay a restitution of $36,510.
We’ll let you know when she’ll be sentenced.
