Evansville Fire Inspector named Green River Kiwanis’ Firefighter of the Year
Inspector Rodney Frye (Source: Evansville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman | May 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 10:09 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Inspector Rodney Frye was named Green River Kiwanis’ 2020 Firefighter of the Year.

Frye, a 16-year veteran of the Department and assigned to the Inspection Division since 2019.

Inspector Frye received a wall plague from Kiwanis and a $100 Check from “On the Spot” Utility Resources LLC, an evening out from Evansville Firefighters Credit Union and a Firefighter of the year Ring from Firefighters Local 357.

The Green River Kiwanis will also put up a billboard with his picture.

Inspector Frye, was one of seven nominees for this year’s award. The other nominees were: Brian Dispenza, Bryan Hayden, Robert Ralph, Brad Roberts, Richard Scheller, and Chris Wagener.

Frye is the 39th recipient of this annual award.

