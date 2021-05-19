Evansville Fire Inspector named Green River Kiwanis’ Firefighter of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Inspector Rodney Frye was named Green River Kiwanis’ 2020 Firefighter of the Year.
Frye, a 16-year veteran of the Department and assigned to the Inspection Division since 2019.
Inspector Frye received a wall plague from Kiwanis and a $100 Check from “On the Spot” Utility Resources LLC, an evening out from Evansville Firefighters Credit Union and a Firefighter of the year Ring from Firefighters Local 357.
The Green River Kiwanis will also put up a billboard with his picture.
Inspector Frye, was one of seven nominees for this year’s award. The other nominees were: Brian Dispenza, Bryan Hayden, Robert Ralph, Brad Roberts, Richard Scheller, and Chris Wagener.
Frye is the 39th recipient of this annual award.
