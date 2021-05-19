EPD returns to normal operating procedures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is returning to normal operating procedures. Several adjustments were made for health and safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Communicating through masks sometimes was a little more difficult to try to hear somebody or understand what they’re saying,” EPD Sgt. Anna Gray said.
EPD officers will no longer have that problem as masks are now optional within the department.
“Having that personal contact with the community on some of those runs like accidents, things like that, I think that’s probably better, not only for us but for the public as well,” Sgt. Gray said.
During the pandemic, EPD was dispatched to fewer incidents compared their normal workload. For example, minor car accidents without injuries could be handled over the phone.
“We didn’t quit doing our job during the pandemic, I just think there are some more options now,” Sgt. Gray said.
Officers also began using a transport van to take individuals to the confinement center. It was a good way to social distance and it allowed for only one vehicle to be cleaned after transport. However, this had other benefits as well, and officers going to keep using it.
“Officers discovered that it was less time consuming, so if there was one person that was making the runs to transport, it was actually freeing the other officers up to take other runs,” Sgt. Gray said. “So they actually liked the idea. It seemed to be working really well and they’re going to continue doing that for awhile.”
