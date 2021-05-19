EPD asking public for help in identifying man possibly involved in vehicle theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man they say is possibly involved in a vehicle theft.
Police say the vehicle was taken April 19 in the 800 block of Washington Ave.
We are told a backpack with items, including credit cards, was stolen from the vehicle.
Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-4017.
