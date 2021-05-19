Emaciated puppy found during eviction, officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Evansville are investigating a case of animal cruelty.
Police say they were notified by animal control officers that they were called to a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue.
They say Vanderburgh County deputies went to the home to serve an eviction on two people.
While there, they say they found the house in poor condition and a 16-week-old emaciated pit bull.
“All of the rooms had feces covering the floor. [We] did not see any water or food in the bowls, and neighbors believed they were breeding dogs,” said an animal control officer.
The officer also said you could see the puppy’s ribs, and she appeared to have a respiratory infection.
The dog was taken to a vet, where officers say she was given a body condition score of two. She was diagnosed as suffering from dehydration, emaciation, and starvation.
The reports did not show any arrests at this time.
