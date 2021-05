EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The last of the rain showers pushed out of the Tri-State by midday Wednesday. Slow clearing over the next several days with temperatures gradually climbing through the 80s into next week. Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of 83. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85. Upper 80s likely over the weekend as southerly winds pull in heat and humidity. Rain chances appear by early next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.