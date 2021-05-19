Body found on Rte. 13 near Harrisburg identified; homicide investigation underway

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A body found along Route 13 in Saline County has been identified.
According to Illinois State Police, the man was identified as Doyle Winston III, 42, of Harrisburg.
They said an autopsy was performed on May 14 and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.
Winston was reported missing earlier in May.
According to Harrisburg police, close friends reported last communicating with Winston in the early morning hours of May 8.
Illinois State Police say they were asked late on Wednesday afternoon, May 12 by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a homicide investigation in which a man’s body was found along Illinois Route 13, just west of Harrisburg.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at 618-382-4606, ext. 235.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.