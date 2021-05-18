WATCH: Ivy Tech holding graduations Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College will graduate 1,305 students in the class of 2021 in its ceremonies Tuesday at the Ford Center.
The Commencement Ceremonies are as follows:
Noon Ceremony - Barbara J. Hilton, RN School of Nursing and Frank L. Hilton, MD School of Health Sciences
3 p.m. Ceremony - School of Business, Logistics and Supply Chain; School of Information Technology; and School of Public Affairs and Social Services, and Early Childhood Education
6 p.m. Ceremony - School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science, Apprentices, and School of Arts, Sciences & Education
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.