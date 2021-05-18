WATCH: Ivy Tech holding graduations Tuesday

Ivy Tech holding graduation ceremonies Tuesday
By Jill Lyman | May 18, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 5:16 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College will graduate 1,305 students in the class of 2021 in its ceremonies Tuesday at the Ford Center.

You can watch them live here.

The Commencement Ceremonies are as follows:

Noon Ceremony - Barbara J. Hilton, RN School of Nursing and Frank L. Hilton, MD School of Health Sciences

3 p.m. Ceremony - School of Business, Logistics and Supply Chain; School of Information Technology; and School of Public Affairs and Social Services, and Early Childhood Education

6 p.m. Ceremony - School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science, Apprentices, and School of Arts, Sciences & Education

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.