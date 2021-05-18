Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After more than 400 days, Evansville’s executive order is no more.
The mask mandate expired at midnight, meaning face coverings no longer need to be worn in city-owned buildings.
There’s a new way to get vaccinated while having some fun!
A clinic is opening at the first Friday after 5, with hopes of getting more people in Owensboro their shot.
Plus President Biden plans to speak on his $2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure plan, but GOP members hope to bring it down a notch, counteroffering at a lower cost.
And the Purple Aces will *dig* some changes on campus.
UE leaders plan to break ground on a new residence hall, giving students more housing options.
