OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For some Kentucky students, it’s back to the same grade next year.
This is after a bill allowing kindergarteners through 12th-graders to repeat the 2020-2021 school year passed.
The bill targeting students who’ve fallen behind during the pandemic.
We’re told 27 Daviess County Public School students and six Owensboro Public School students are planning on staying back.
In Kentucky, students are allowed to redo their 2020-2021 school year.
“But out of those 27 applicants, most of them were high school students who opted to have an additional year,” said Janabeth Francis, the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning with DCPS.
The school districts say families had to fill out an application stating why their student wanted to stay back.
“Well, the supplemental year didn’t really impact the K-8 environment. We could always have a student do this. I guess for high school families and students in high school it does allow them to slow down and to take a deep breath and to really reset their year,” explained Francis.
The Daviess County School Board is set to vote if their 27 applicants can stay back. Meanwhile, OPS already voted, letting their six applicants stay back if they choose.
We are told it’s an all-or-nothing scenario. You either have to accept all applications or deny them.
“Out of the high school students, I would say it’s kind of mixed. It’s not an exact number for certain if the motivation has been grades or if it’s been athletics, and so we do have all families primarily looking at their student, just their student needs extra attention to their academics,” said Francis.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has allowed students to spend an extra year in sports. However, if a student is 19 by August 1 of their senior year, this doesn’t apply to them.
“One of those things was athletics, for example, there’s apparently an NCAA division one rule that if you took this supplemental school year as a high school student, it would make you ineligible to play at the division one level,” explained Public Information Officer Jared Revlett.
OPS says doing this could risk division one eligibility. It’s why the application made it clear that if you were approved for a supplemental year, there would be a follow-up conversation.
“You would have to meet with a school-level official, whether a guidance counselor, your teacher, someone like that, and really talk through about what this means for your academic career and whether or not it impacts things long term,” said Revlett.
The Daviess County School Board votes Thursday on if the students can stay back.
