EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with showers likely coupled with isolated thunderstorms. The severe weather potential remains low with high temps in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday, skies becoming partly sunny and warmer as high temps stretch into the lower 80s. A passing thunderstorm is possible.
A drier and hotter weather pattern will persist through the weekend. Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Friday, mostly sunny and continued warm as high temps remain in the mid to upper 80s.
