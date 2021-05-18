Police: Drunk driver crashes, leaves the scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Illinois man is accused of crashing his car on Evansville’s west side, then leaving the scene.
It happened shortly after midnight Tuesday morning on Mount Vernon Ave near Rheinlander Ave.
Witnesses say they saw the driver run from his car after crashing it into a pole. They say he came back to get something out of the car, then left again.
Police say there was heavy damage to the pole, and CenterPointe Energy was called.
A deputy spotted 28-year-old Luke Townsend, of Fairfield, Illinois, in the area.
Police say Townsend first denied being the driver and failed several field sobriety tests.
Once he was at the jail, police say Townsend admitted he was out drinking with friends then crashed.
They say his B.A.C. tested twice the legal limit.
