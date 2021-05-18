Pfizer clinics scheduled in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department will host two vaccination clinics to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s an opportunity for anyone over the age of 12 looking for an appointment.
Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine. The second dose will be scheduled for you after the first dose is administered.
The first clinic is Thursday, May 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the second dose scheduled Thursday, June 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Another one is planned for Monday, June 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the second dose scheduled Monday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
They will be at the Dubois County Health Department Drive Thru at1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper.
You are asked to use the northside parking lot and follow the signs.
A parent needs to be present for anyone 12–15-years old. A parent is preferred to be present for anyone 16-18 years old. If this is not an option, you must complete a consent form.
You should bring your ID and insurance card.
You must schedule an appointment by calling 812-481-7056.
