Ohio Co. paramedic named Rural Kentucky EMS Provider of the Year

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County paramedic has been named the 2021 Rural Kentucky EMS Provider of the Year.
Ralph Miller won the award and currently works as a paramedic shift supervisor at Ohio County EMS and also assists with training. Officials say he is a certified critical care paramedic and a level III instructor.
We are told Miller started his first responder career as a volunteer firefighter before becoming an emergency medical technician in 1996.
Not long after, officials say he started working for Ohio County EMS, becoming a paramedic in 2000.
One nominator noted that Miller is “a one-of-a-kind person” and “the heart and soul” of Ohio County EMS. “He takes food to elderly people who cannot get out. He takes patients’ family members to the hospital in his own personal vehicle so they can be with loved ones. He gives his own money, time and effort to make sure complete strangers are taken care of. He holds patients’ hands and tells them it’s going to be OK.”
The nominator added: “He exemplifies what a paramedic should be. He exemplifies what a good person should be. He brings hope to those who are having their worst day with kindness and compassion and empathy that few can match.”
Nominations were accepted from EMS professionals as well as the general public.
