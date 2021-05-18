Ohio Co. paramedic named Rural Kentucky EMS Provider of the Year

One nominator noted that Miller is “a one-of-a-kind person” and “the heart and soul” of Ohio County EMS. “He takes food to elderly people who cannot get out. He takes patients’ family members to the hospital in his own personal vehicle so they can be with loved ones. He gives his own money, time and effort to make sure complete strangers are taken care of. He holds patients’ hands and tells them it’s going to be OK.”