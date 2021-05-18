Madisonville City Park Pool prepares to open for summer season

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Madisonville, crews are getting the city pool ready to open for the season.
Summer is approaching, which means it’s time to go swimming. The Madisonville City Park Pool has fresh paint on the pool, and a full staff of lifeguards hired for opening day on May 29.
Jeff Duval with city parks tells us they almost didn’t know if they’d have enough lifeguard help but says they’ve had more people apply in the last couple of weeks.
Duval says folks have been calling about opening day. Both he and Mayor Cotton tell us people are excited to come out and enjoy the sunshine after a year spent inside.
Duval tells 14 News their capacity as of now is 86 people. He says their busiest days usually see about 50, so space isn’t an issue.
