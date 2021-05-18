ISP: Mom drinks and drives with kids

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton woman is accused of driving under the influence with children in the car.
Indiana State Police say they pulled over 33-year-old Megan Skidmore on State Road 64 near State Road 57 Monday night.
Troopers say they smelled alcoholic and saw two empty containers in her door.
They say Skidmore failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of .22%
Troopers say two young children in the car where released to family.
Skidmore was booked into the Gibson County Jail.
