Initial renovation phase complete at Lou Dennis Community Park

“I think it’s very important to remember that the reason we have the Lou Dennis Community Park is because the town of Newburgh ran that pool for 45 years. And at the end of its life, the decision came to do phase one to replace the pool with a splash pad,” explained Andrea Balboni, the facilities coordinator. “But we didn’t want to forget why we had the park and where the park came from, and I think it’s important to tie in that history.”