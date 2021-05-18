Initial renovation phase complete at Lou Dennis Community Park

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Lou Dennis Community Park in Newburgh has finished the initial phase of renovations.
Now it’s time to wait for the grand opening.
Park officials tell 14 News the rainy weather has been pushing back the opening date, but there are some pretty neat things at the Lou Dennis Community Park that you won’t want to miss.
Officials say some of the new things for the kiddos to enjoy include a new splash pad, wheelchair-accessible play equipment, and autistic-friendly equipment as well.
On top of the new play zone, park officials say the new community center is already being scheduled for events.
A cool part about the park? You may notice some original pieces of the old pool around.
“I think it’s very important to remember that the reason we have the Lou Dennis Community Park is because the town of Newburgh ran that pool for 45 years. And at the end of its life, the decision came to do phase one to replace the pool with a splash pad,” explained Andrea Balboni, the facilities coordinator. “But we didn’t want to forget why we had the park and where the park came from, and I think it’s important to tie in that history.”
Park officials say this is just the initial phase. They’re planning on new projects, like a trail around the center and new pavilions in the future.
If you’re interested in renting out the community room or want to know when the park will open, you can stay up-to-date on all of these details on their Facebook page.
