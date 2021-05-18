Ind. reports 21 new COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 495 new coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths.
None of the new deaths were in our area.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 736,480 confirmed cases and 13,090 deaths.
According to the state map, there are nine new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and one new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,367 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,166 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,799 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,846 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,720 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,371 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,329 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,356 cases, 34 deaths
