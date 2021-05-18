Illinois reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths.
The state has now had a total of 1,368,709 confirmed cases and 22,466 deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are three new cases in Wayne County and one in Edwards County.
10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced Illinois is following the CDC’s guidance in fully vaccinated people removing their masks in most settings.
In a Facebook post, he continues to say he supports the choice of businesses or individuals who will continue to wear a mask.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,783 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,698 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,346 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 570 cases, 12 deaths
