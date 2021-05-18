Habitat for Humanity, Best Choice Roofing building home for retired veteran

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, crews have been working on a new home for a retired U.S. Air Force veteran.
Panel by panel, crews work to build a new home for retired vet Jermonte Rushing.
“Today, we are roofing a new house for Habitat for Humanity. We’re partnering with Owen’s Corning through their roof deployment project working with veterans,” said Best Choice Roofing General Manager Brandy Cook. “The Rushing family, they’re getting a brand new house.”
Builders work while Rushing and his family care for their new baby.
His wife recently gave birth to their third child.
Executive director of Pennyrile Habitat for Humanity, Heath Duncan, says their goal is to finish the home in one week.
“Everything’s going okay, so we’re hoping we can have this house built by the time they get home from the hospital,” Duncan shared.
Duncan says Habitat wants to help as many displaced veterans as they can.
He says their calendar is filling with people to help.
“It’s exciting for us,” said Duncan. “You know, COVID slowed us down last year, but we’ve got seven projects going now, two more planned in July.”
“The sacrifice that not only Mr. Rushing made but also his family made while he was deployed and on active duty, that’s a huge sacrifice,” stated Cook. “The support that they gave to our country, that’s big. And for us to be able to give back to them, helping them with a roof, that’s awesome.”
