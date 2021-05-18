A few scattered showers, warmer temps ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain never really got any momentum on Tuesday, with just a few showers rolling through the Tri-State. An unsettled atmosphere may spawn a few more showers tonight and Wednesday, but thunder or severe weather are unlikely. Wednesday’s low will only dip into the middle 60s. Highs on Wednesday will push toward 80 degrees, depending on how much sun we get. Clearing skies and southerly winds will lead to warmer temps for Thursday through next week. Daily highs will rise into the middle to upper 80s through the period with lows in the middle 60s. We can’t rule out a few heat-of-the-day scattered thunderstorms, but most of the region will remain dry.