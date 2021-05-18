Driver in deadly crash back in jail on new DUI charge

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man who was sentenced to prison after a deadly crash, is back in jail on a new driving under the influence charge.
Maxwell McCain, 24, was booked Monday into the Webster County jail.
He’s also charged with driving on a suspended license and criminal trespass.
We’ve reached out to Kentucky State Police to find out more about the arrest.
Records show he’s due in court Thursday morning.
In 2017, McMain pleaded guilty to manslaughter and operating a vehicle under the influence. He was initially charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Kaci Wood.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Authorities say McMain was twice the legal limit when he went off the road and crashed off Kentucky 492.
Wood was thrown from the vehicle and died from her injuries.
