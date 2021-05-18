Daviess Co. chosen for HIDTA program

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County now has resources to track down and stop the worst drug traffickers in the region.
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced Tuesday that Daviess County is one of only six counties in the nation to be chosen for the Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking area program.
HIDTA provides federal support for coordination, equipment, technology and additional resources to stop the production and sale of illegal drugs.
