Brood X cicadas could emerge at any time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The quiet sounds of nature will soon be joined by the screeching of cicadas. Brood X has been underground for 17 years.
“They’re going to be darker in color, kind of black with amber wings and red eyes. The annual ones will be kind of lighter,” explained Urban Agriculture Educator Meagan Diss. “They won’t have those red spots on them.”
Experts, like Diss, say we could start seeing cicadas emerge in large numbers within the next two weeks.
“They’ll shed their skin and then they’ll go and try to find a mate, lay their eggs, the eggs will hatch and go straight back into the ground for another 17 years,” said Diss.
Many 14 News viewers have submitted pictures from their own backyards of cicadas that have emerged, so some are already here.
“So it’ll be a spectacular event. There will be a lot of noise from the cicadas. You’re going to see a lot of birds feasting on them everywhere, and it’s going to be an interesting time to observe nature here in the Tri-State,” said Mesker Park Zoo’s Paul Bouseman.
Bouseman says the bugs will be here for about four to six weeks and that you won’t need to worry about them causing any harm.
“They’re harmless insects. They don’t really damage vegetation. There’s really no need to kill them. You can remove them if they’re on their patio or in your way, but they’re harmless insects,” stated Bouseman.
You can view submitted pictures of the cicadas below.
