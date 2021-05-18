Big job fair coming to Hopkins Co. next month

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A big job fair is coming to Hopkins County next month.
It’s coming up on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
The Hopkins County Job Expo committee says with so many people out of work, they’re expecting a big turnout. They already have 500 job openings across multiple industries like healthcare, manufacturing, education, warehouse work, and local government.
We’re learning many employers will offer on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should bring copies of their current resumes and come dressed for success.
Organizers also say there’s still time for businesses to sign up too.
Employers can reserve a spot for $80 right now, but the cost goes up to $100 after May 25.
