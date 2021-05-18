Another Henderson resident dies of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death.
They say there were five new cases in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 12 in Henderson County, seven in Ohio County, six in Union County, and two in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related death was a resident of Henderson County.
There have been 22,098 total reported COVID-19 cases in the district and 396 total deaths.
Vaccines are available for ages 12 and up.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,545 cases, 182 deaths, 36.74% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,950 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,339 cases, 146 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,529 cases, 56 deaths, 26.90% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,718 cases, 79 deaths, 29.73% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,261 cases, 20 deaths, 28.18% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 870 cases, 28 deaths, 33.61% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,319 cases, 15 deaths, 23.77% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 856 cases, 16 deaths, 40.43% vaccinated
