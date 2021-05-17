Warmer, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After several chilly weeks, this week is shaping up to the be the warmest of the year to date. Partly cloudy and not as cool this morning with lows near 60-degrees. Becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. Little to no threat for severe storms as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degees.