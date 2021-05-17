Warmer, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After several chilly weeks, this week is shaping up to the be the warmest of the year to date. Partly cloudy and not as cool this morning with lows near 60-degrees. Becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. Little to no threat for severe storms as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degees.
Tuesday, mostly cloudy with even chances for showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather potential remains low with high temps in the mid-70s.
Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps stretch into the lower 80s. A passing thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon.
