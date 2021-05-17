21 students graduate from Toyota’s 4T Academy

“I’ve seen Toyota accomplish a lot in my career; and, seeing the 4T students working alongside our team assembling our vehicles is one of the most rewarding accomplishments yet,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana plant president. “The 4T Academy has provided our students the skills, experience and confidence they need to move into high-wage careers in manufacturing right here at home or anywhere they dream to go. I wish the students well in their endeavors and hope their futures bring inspiration to challenge what’s possible and the yearning to innovate and change the world.”