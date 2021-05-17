21 students graduate from Toyota’s 4T Academy

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a history-making day in Gibson County. The Inaugural Class of Toyota’s 4T Academy graduated from the program Monday.
The pathway offers students an alternative route through high school while getting hands-on work experience in the manufacturing field.
“I’ve seen Toyota accomplish a lot in my career; and, seeing the 4T students working alongside our team assembling our vehicles is one of the most rewarding accomplishments yet,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana plant president. “The 4T Academy has provided our students the skills, experience and confidence they need to move into high-wage careers in manufacturing right here at home or anywhere they dream to go. I wish the students well in their endeavors and hope their futures bring inspiration to challenge what’s possible and the yearning to innovate and change the world.”
The program ends with more than just a sense of accomplishment, too. 18 of the 21 program graduates have job offers from Toyota.
The other three students have enrolled in Vincennes University’s Advanced Manufacturing Tech Program.
