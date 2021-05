EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and thunderstorms will move across the Tri-State on Monday evening, and rain is likely on Tuesday. High Temps on Tuesday will stay in the middle 70s. Much warmer air will stream in for Wednesday and the rest of the week as highs climb into the 80s and stay there through next week. We will have a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible each day. No widespread severe weather expected for the work week.