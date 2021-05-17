Police: Small child found naked, living in feces covered filth

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police in Providence, Kentucky, say they went Friday to home on Bellville Road with an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Felicia Terrell.
They say she was wanted for on Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree.
Officers say when they arrived, they noticed a dirty, completely naked, young boy inside the house.
Which searching, police say they found drugs and guns.
They say they discovered what appeared to be a barn type, horse stable, door leading to a small bedroom.
Officers say the latch was on the outside as if it were designed to keep someone locked in.
Inside the room, they say they say what appeared to be small hand prints in feces on the walls.
Police say the floor was covered with feces, urine, and scattered cereal.
They say the window was boarded up, and there was a twin size bed mattress with fecal material on it. Police say there were no sheets, pillows or covers.
Officers say there was no lights or electricity in that room.
The child was placed with a family member while Social Services investigates.
Terrell was taken to the Webster County Detention Center for the following Charges:
-Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense
-Criminal Abuse 1st Degree
Additional Charges and arrests involving are possible, and police are still investigating.
