Perry Co. steps closer to welcoming new sports complex

PERRY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County could be welcoming in a new sports complex in the coming years.
”Well, the plans are to basically demolish what you see down here and start from scratch,” Tell City Mayor Chris Cail said.
Mayor Cail says the plan is to rebuild five new baseball fields, including a T-ball field with all new amenities.
”All new concessions, dugouts, ADA, bathrooms, parking and everything,” Mayor Cail shared.
So how does the city plan to make this happen?
The mayor says they’re applying for federal funding, which will cover half of the over $2.5 million projects.
“We’re actually going to be applying for a DNR grant. It’s a 50/50 matchup of up to $500,000. The city, we already have the match for that so that will be additional funds that we can use to move this project forward,” Mayor Cail explained.
The mayor says they’ll be re-issuing bonds from previous projects to match the DNR grant.
City leaders say another big part of these revitalization efforts is accessibility issues around the park now.
”A lot of grandparents that want to watch their grandchildren play, and right now, they’re walking on the gravel parking lot, and then they have to walk on rocks that are terrible for walking, especially for elderly people with walkers or wheelchairs,” Brandon Long, the Vice President of the Parks and Rec Board stated. “It’s almost non-accessible for wheelchairs right now. So once the parking lot is paved and in between all the fields will be concreted, they’ll be able to get in there a lot easier.”
In addition to the sports complex, Mayor Cail says a new walking trail will be put in around the complex, and they’re planning on building a bigger dog park.
The mayor says the next steps are to finalize their budget and submit it for the DNR grant. If everything goes well, the plan is to actually start construction at the end of the 2022 season.
