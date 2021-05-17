Oakland City leaders endorse bike trail project

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Oakland City mayor and town council have backed a project to bring new bike trails to the area.
They are teaming up with Trail Heads Bike, which is the group that will oversee the project.
Trail Heads Bike has already created parks and trails for cyclists around the Tri-State area, and locals in Oakland City reached out to them to get some of their own.
The two locations identified for the project were the Community Center and New Lake.
Officials say between the two locations, the trails will run through over 70 acres of land.
Brad Scale, executive director for Trail Heads, said one of the main goals is to have trails near the Community Center available for local schools to start an after school biking program.
They plan to add challenging features like dirt paths and jumps to keep that area interesting for the kids who take part in it.
Scale says the trails should begin construction sometime in late 2022.
