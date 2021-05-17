More students in Hopkins Co. have a chance to get vaccinated

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More kids will be rolling up their sleeves this week in Hopkins County.
The health department is traveling to schools, giving students 12 and up a chance to get their shot.
This is a big step forward for Hopkins County Schools.
The school district says parents received information and consent forms last week.
If a parent agrees to have their child vaccinated, a school nurse will be giving the Pfizer shot.
The Pfizer vaccine was given emergency approval last week for ages 12 to 15.
The CDC released some new guidance for schools who are getting their children vaccinated at the end of the year.
They say schools should keep using masks until the end of the year because not all student’s will be vaccinated.
Hopkins County Schools say vaccinating kids can help school get back to normal for parents, teachers and students, adding that children did well in the clinical vaccine trials.
